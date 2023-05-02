Storm-resistant Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital officially opens in Brooklyn

The new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital opened in South Brooklyn on Tuesday. CeFaan Kim has the story.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital opened in South Brooklyn on Tuesday.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with the Ginsburg Family along with hospital staff, elected officials, and community leaders.

This is the city's first new public hospital since 1982.

"Today marks a significant moment in New York City with the opening of NYC Health + Hospital's Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "Named after an icon who embodied the values of our public hospital system - providing equitable health care to all with dignity and respect - now, nearly 875,000 New Yorkers will have access to world-class health care in a modern, state-of-the-art facility."

The nearly $1 billion project features a storm-resilient design, a flood-proof emergency department, private patient rooms and modern equipment.

The hospital was built on the campus formerly known as Coney Island Hospital. During Superstorm Sandy, seawater poured into the ER at the old hospital and hundreds of patients were evacuated.

The new building was built with nearly $1 billion in FEMA money.

"We realized in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy that we needed to ensure that we had a resilient medical facility and hospital here in South Brooklyn," said Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

The hospital was named after the late justice who fought tirelessly for access to health care and it will serve hundreds of thousands of people.

Clara Spera, the granddaughter of Supreme Court Justice Bader Ginsburg, was there to celebrate the opening.

"Our family is delighted that the new South Brooklyn hospital is being named for my grandmother, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and are excited that this world-class hospital will soon open its doors to the public," Spera said. "Born and bred in Brooklyn, Joan Ruth Bader benefitted from the Borough's public institutions, including its schools and its libraries, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. It is therefore fitting that another Brooklyn establishment, dedicated - like those of her youth - to the public welfare, share in her legacy of striving for the betterment of all."

The new building's lobby also features a seven-foot-tall bronze statue of the Brooklyn native and former U.S. Supreme Court Justice that will flank the new hospital lobby and welcome staff, patients, and visitors.

The hospital opens to patients on Sunday.

