NEW YORK (WABC) -- Once again the worst landlord in New York City...is New York City.
NYCHA tops the worst landlord list.
The public advocate put NYCHA in a category by itself saying the scope of the problems is impossible to compare to any other landlord in the city.
Right now, the city's public housing authority has nearly 350,000 outstanding work orders.
All of this comes after a federal monitor and a new chairman were appointed to oversee the housing authority.
RELATED: Federal monitor asks about NYCHA lighting in response to 7 On Your Side investigation
RELATED: Burst pipe fills family's NYCHA apartment with steam
RELATED: Pope break floods Brooklyn NYCHA apartment basement with sewage
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in New York City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More