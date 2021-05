Board to hold preliminary vote on hikes for rent-controlled apartments in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos As more and more New Yorkers return to their offices, Governor Andrew Cuomo said it's time for the MTA to restore full 24/7 subway service.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Rent Guidelines Board will hold its preliminary vote Wednesday on whether rents for rent-stabilized apartments in New York City will increase this year.The board will decide on both one- and two-year leases, with a final vote scheduled for June 23.Last June, the board decided to keep rents flat for one-year leases and increase 1% during the second year of two-year leases that started last October.This year, the Rent Stabilization Association -- which represents 25,000 landlords across the five boroughs -- is calling for increases of between 2% and 4% on one-year leases and 3% to 5% on two-year leases."This range of rent guidelines is a starting point that enables owners to recover from last year's rent freeze and the draconian changes to the state's rent laws of 2019 that deny landlords the revenue they need to upgrade and maintain their buildings and apartments," Rent Stabilization Association Vice President of Communications Vito Signorile said. "A rent-guideline increase of no less than 2% would help reverse a seven-year trend in which the (Rent Guidelines Board)'s past rent adjustments - including last year's and two previous rent freezes - have deliberately ignored the board's own research data that pointed to necessary rent increases."The decision affects roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments across the city.Two public hearings will be held in June before the nine-member board takes its final vote.If increases are approved, they would take effect October 1.The average rent guideline increase from 2002-2013 was 3.3%----------