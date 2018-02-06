A long-planned redevelopment project for a neighborhood of run-down car-repair shops next to the New York Mets' stadium is back on the drawing board.The New York Times reports that the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio has struck a deal with developers for 1,100 apartments, a school, open space and retail in the Willets Point neighborhood next to Citi Field.The Willets Point project was first proposed by former mayor Michael Bloomberg. It appeared dead in 2015 when a court ruled that the city could not take a piece of Flushing Meadows Corona Park for a large shopping mall.The latest version of the plan will not include the mall.Related Cos. and Mets owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz will remain as the developers.----------