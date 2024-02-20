Public comment period begins for new Port Authority Bus Terminal plans

The project is expected to be complete by 2032

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- It's the public's chance to weigh in. What do you want in a new Port Authority Bus Terminal?

What are your concerns with the long project?

It's going to take years of construction. The Port Authority says it will all lead to a modern transportation hub.

The hearings are New Yorkers' chance to provide their feedback on the process of rebuilding and the environmental impact.

The plan is to demolish the current terminal and build a new state-of-the-art terminal that is eco-friendly by the year 2032.

It would turn the 73-year-old eyesore into a modern transportation hub.

Besides taking several years to complete, it will also require shutting down 41st Street between 8th and 9th avenues.

After construction is completed, the Port Authority will give back 3.5 acres as green space for the neighborhood.

"It will reflect world class designs, high ceilings, light and airy atmosphere, riveting, inspiring, and appealing public art installations," said Rick Cotton, Port Authority Executive Director.

Tuesday's public hearing is the first of four that will give community members and commuters a chance their hopes, thoughts, and concerns on the project.

It's part of a 45-day public comment period before the final environmental impact statement is enacted.

Once that comment period closes, the construction can officially begin.

