Recovery effort continues after trench collapse kills 2 on Long Island

BROOKVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- The recovery effort continues Wednesday after a deadly trench collapse on Long Island.

Crews are working to recover the body of a contractor who is presumed dead after the collapse on Wolver Hollow Road in Upper Brookville that killed another worker.

Police say the two men were in a 30-foot deep hole installing a septic tank when the walls of dirt and sand caved in, burying them.

A 45-year-old man was pulled from the hole, but it was too late and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another wall collapsed as rescuers were trying to reach the second man, forcing them to move back.

Both men were covered with five to seven feet of wet dirt and sand, officials said.

First responders had to secure the walls to make it safe for the recovery effort to resume.

