Glam Lab: Roll out the red carpet for Hollywood waves

By JOHANNA TRUPP
New York, NY -- Regardless of the year's trendiest looks, there is one hairstyle you can always expect to see on the red carpet: iconic, vintage Hollywood waves.

Perfect for The Oscars, the hairstyle is inspired by old Hollywood glamour. The timeless curls seem to look good on just about anyone, so achieving them should be accessible to everyone.

There are quite a few techniques out there and I tested out most of them so you don't have to. Turns out, there are just a few key steps to follow.

Check out this episode of Glam Lab for the easiest tutorial to achieve Hollywood waves! You'll feel like a movie star in no time!
