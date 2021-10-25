Brooklyn bodega goes viral over crazy sandwich concoctions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11141063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tens of thousands of video cameras are embedded throughout New York City, and some of those cameras can be used for facial recognition.

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn deli has gone viral on TikTok for concocting some of the craziest sandwiches you may ever eat.Red Hook Food Corp is like any corner deli with a line at lunch time for sandwiches.But these sandwiches are often insane."Two chopped cheeses, between them spinach and tomatoes and the other side bacon, mozzarella ... your option and between them the burger and the mixed cheese," Rahim Mohamed said.For more than a decade Mohamed has worked at his family's deli, but when he began concocting some crazy sandwiches, his nephew suggested he start posting to social media.And he's gone viral. He goes by 'General Ock,' paying tribute to his native Yemen."It's brother in Arabic, this is the brother way," Mohamed said.His Ocki sandwiches are a big driver of business. A few customers road-tripped from outside Boston."That's the best sandwich I ever had," customer Steve Kokido said."I think I have to run a couple of marathons after this," customer Andrew Stringer said.Desirae Blackwell drove in from Corum and had some ideas for her sandwich."So bacon, sausage, egg and cheese, marshmallow, double pop tart ... the Ocki way," she said.Yep, the customer is free to request."Whatever they want as long as it's not pork, I made it," Mohamed said.The most bizarre request?"Gummy worms inside a bacon, egg and cheese," Mohamed said.But how about that pop tart sandwich?"10 out of 10 -- that's really good," Blackwell said.Mohamed is grateful for the love. And his generosity knows no bounds.For Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg, he made it the Ocki way with Jamaican beef patty's on the outside, served with the ritual presentation.----------