Neighborhood Eats finds Indian-inspired flavors at Corner Delhi in Park Slope

"What could be more Brooklyn than Corner Delhi, but a little wink, switch the deli to New Dehli spelling," said Tariq Haq, the owner.
Haq opened his spot in Park Slope three years ago. It's the third restaurant he's owned and this time he pays tribute to his Indian heritage.
"I've generally in my professional career gravitated to European style cuisine," Haq said. "But I always felt there is a way to incorporate east and west."
Like many bistros, he serves mussels, but his are in Goan coconut curry with a side of naan.
There's pasta, chitarra a la saag paneer. Paneer cheese also makes an appearance in the tikka masala poutine, and it's got a kick.
A chickpea Panisse is the vehicle for a wild mushroom masala, a fan favorite.
"We focus on the same things any other progressive culinary establishment does in Manhattan, Brooklyn, farm-to-table Esq, seasonal small menu, it's the same principle, it just happens to be Indian, Haq said.
The pandemic forced Haq to close for two months and then focus on delivery.
The sidewalk isn't spacious enough for more than two outdoor tables. That's a drawback in terms of revenue, but his customers have been loyal.
"We love the vibe inside. It's beautiful, decorated tasteful, and when it was just delivery we were happy with that being the way we enjoyed it," a customer said.
"This is like some of the best Indian food we've ever had. Every dish has its own flair and is really unique," another customer said.
That's helping to keep Corner Delhi a dining sweet spot.
"We're still here and I'm very grateful, thankful, and happy about that," Haq said.
Corner Delhi is open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner.
