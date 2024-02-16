Guitarist invites random strangers to sing with him on streets of New York

Reggie Guillaume, who goes by 'Guitaro5000,' describes the transformative impact of singing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is a place brimming with talent, where a good singing voice could be hiding just about anywhere.

Musician Reggie Guillaume, who also goes by the moniker "Guitaro," knows this all too well.

That's what inspired him to launch his "Sing With Me" project, inviting strangers on the street to join him for a song.

The results often blow you away, and his videos are an internet sensation.

Guillaume joined Extra Time, where he spoke with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter about his project and the transformative impact it has had on amateur singers willing to pick up the mic.

