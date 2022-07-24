Arts & Entertainment

Remembering Regis: Sunday marks 2 years since legendary TV host's death

By Eyewitness News
Sunday marks 2 years since Regis Philbin's death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two years ago, we lost a beloved longtime member of the WABC-TV family.

Television legend Regis Philbin died July 24, 2020, at age 88.

Regis could do it all on TV, and he did it all.

Born and raised in New York City, he captivated viewers as the host of 'Live,' and charmed audiences in primetime as the host of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?' with his self-deprecating humor.

A plaque was placed outside the WABC studio just after his retirement. It reads, 'In recognition of your ability to make us smile every morning for 28 years. WABC-TV and the Walt Disney Company thank you for your talent, hard work, and dedication to millions of loyal viewers.'

The plaque was unveiled on 'Live' on November 18, 2011 - his last day on the show.

We miss him.

Legendary ABC TV host Regis Philbin shared how he wanted to be remembered.



