Remembering Regis: Sunday marks 2 years since legendary TV host's death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two years ago, we lost a beloved longtime member of the WABC-TV family.Regis could do it all on TV, and he did it all.Born and raised in New York City, he captivated viewers as the host of 'Live,' and charmed audiences in primetime as the host of 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?' with his self-deprecating humor.A plaque was placed outside the WABC studio just after his retirement. It reads, '.'The plaque was unveiled on 'Live' on November 18, 2011 - his last day on the show.We miss him.----------