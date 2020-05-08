coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Congregations mourn more than 20 clergy lost to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- They are the people who help their congregations cop during times of loss and crisis -- and now their congregations are trying to figure out how to cope without them.

Members of the clergy are considered essential workers who know their job is to be close to people, but for some, it cost them their lives.

At St. Gabriel's Church in East Elmhurst, Queens, they pray every day for the families of the people who have died from the parish.

And now, everyone is part of the family.

Fr. Gioacchino Basile was the pastor of St. Gabriel's, a man full of love and compassion, whose vocation and his vow to fulfill it may have cost him his life.

"He wanted to be close to the people, he didn't know the virus was so close," said Fr. Miguel Angel.

Parish Secretary Jessica Roldan said he wasn't worried and told others not to worry because God was with him.

Fr. Basile is not alone. More than 20 local ministers and priests have died during the pandemic. Many of them, like Fr. Basile, were reluctant to change the way they minister to the faithful.

Pastors at St. James and the Macedonia Baptist Church in Harlem also died in recent weeks.

On Thursday, the MTA announced the death of an employee, Rev. Christopher Howard, who was the pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Jamaica.

They were shepherds doing the personal, up close ministry that is needed now more than ever -- but is suddenly so dangerous.

"We're not a virtual church, we are person to person...the danger is to move in that regard, but there's no substitute for human contact," Fr. Bob Sedlack said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitynew york cityqueenscoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicpriestcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathshospitalpriest diesnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Some NYC small businesses take first steps to reopen
'Caravan for Justice' protests violent social distancing arrests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some NYC small businesses take first steps to reopen
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'Caravan for Justice' protests violent social distancing arrests
Homeless flock from subway to buses meant for essential workers
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
Nurse accused of stealing credit card from patient dying of COVID-19
AccuWeather: Rain returns ahead of weekend chill
Show More
Connecticut shows signs of meeting May 20 reopening criteria
JetBlue salutes health care workers with NYC flyover
Giants, Jets release 2020 season schedules
NYC school cafeterias providing nearly 500,000 meals per day
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
More TOP STORIES News