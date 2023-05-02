Rent Guidelines Board to vote on increase range for NYC rent-stabilized apartments

The Rent Guidelines Board held it's first public meeting for tenants and landlords after proposing a 15.75% increase for rent-stabilized apartments.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Landlords and tenant advocates are increasing the pressure on the Rent Guidelines Board ahead of its vote Tuesday night on a possibly unprecedented rent hike.

The board could approve a more than 8% increase on one-year leases and a 15.75% raise on two-year leases for rent-stabilized apartments.

Landlords say they need the money to deal with the rising cost of building repairs, property taxes, and energy bills.

However, the board voted for the highest rent increase in a decade just last year.

"The owners of stabilized buildings are private owners providing a public benefit and the numbers have just stopped making sense," Michael Tobman of the Rent Stabilization Association said at a public hearing last week.

But Leah Goodridge, a former member of the Rent Guidelines Board who testified, said an increase of this magnitude makes even less sense to struggling tenants already in the middle of a housing crisis. The average rent for a New York City studio Apartment is $3,400 dollars.

"It's really striking to hear because it's sort of going backward and we're trying to move forward," Goodridge said.

Next Tuesday the board will vote on a rent increase range they will consider for rent-stabilized apartments.

The final vote will not be held until June, meanwhile, the mayor's office insists the final numbers will be nowhere near what's been floated so far.

