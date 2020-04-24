coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey allows renters to use security deposits to pay rent

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Friday allowing renters and homeowners to use their security deposits to pay rent -- whether that be to make up for a shortfall or to pay it in full -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We recognize the anxiety that so many feel about looming mortgage and rent payments, especially with May first a week away," Murphy said.

The order is for money that had been paid up front to secure a lease, Murphy stated, and renters should have the ability to tap the deposit to help them secure their place in their home.

"I wish to specifically acknowledge assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake for her advocacy on this issue," the governor said.

Murphy said he understands renters and landlords may have questions, so the state is providing information on their COVID-19 website.

"Everyone will have access to the same information, so there can be no more misunderstandings and so everyone understands our expectations of them during this time," Murphy said. "As we work on these issues, I wish to thank the New Jersey Apartment Association for their support and assistance.

For New Jerseyans fortunate enough to pay their rent or mortgage, Gov. Murphy says "please do, so that allows us to best help those who cannot."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News

Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusrentscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseyrental propertynew jersey newsrenters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Neighborhood Eats: Federico's in Belmar paying it forward
New Jersey confirmed COVID-19 cases top 100,000
Man out of NJ hospital after 22 days on ventilator
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Giants select Alabama Safety Xavier McKinney
New Jersey confirmed COVID-19 cases top 100,000
7 On Your Side: Best and worst money moves during the pandemic
Hospitalizations down, deaths lower at 422 in NY
NYC mayor believes 15-20% of New Yorkers already exposed to virus
Show More
LI man charged with hoarding, price-gouging PPE
NY hospital credits proning for giving COVID-19 patients new hope
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
What it's like for NYPD, first responders protecting homeless from COVID-19
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
More TOP STORIES News