Reopening Connecticut: 4 phased plan begins May 20

Phase one of the plan allows opening outdoor areas of restaurants and bars, outdoor museums and zoos, offices and retail outlets.
Restaurants can offer table service outdoors only and those tables have to be spaced out.
Salons and barbershops can take customers by appointment only. Retail can resume.
Lamont says the state has met key metrics that warrant the phase one reopening in Connecticut.
Lamont's plan relies on four levels - red, orange, yellow and green. The final level, green, may not be achieved for months.
People can make their own choices about whether to leave their homes, even after May 20, but Lamont strongly recommends people older than 70 stay home.
Current Guidance
Gatherings: All social and recreational gatherings of more than 5 people are prohibited. Religious, spiritual, and worship gatherings of more than 50 are prohibited. This remains in effect until May 20, unless otherwise modified.
Face Coverings: When in public and a six-foot distance is unavoidable, face coverings are required to be worn. This does not apply to anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to their health because of a medical condition. Guidance on face coverings has been issued to the state's businesses. A CDC video explains how to make a face covering at home.
Business operations: The Governor signed an executive order directing Connecticut residents to "Stay Safe, Stay Home." It directs all nonessential businesses statewide to prohibit in-person functions. Guidance has been issued to the state's businesses. This remains in effect until May 20, unless otherwise modified.
Safe Workplace Rules for Essential Employers: All workplaces considered essential must follow Safe Workplace Rules for Essential Employers to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This remains in effect until May 20, unless otherwise modified.
Retail establishments that are permitted to stay open under the "Stay Safe, Stay Home" order must follow "Safe Store Rules" for their operations. This remains in effect until May 20, unless otherwise modified.
Food establishments are required to provide take-out and delivery services for off-premise consumption only. This remains in effect until May 20, unless otherwise modified.
Gyms, theaters, hair and nail salons, barbershops, spas, and tattoo parlors are not permitted to operate. This remains in effect until May 20, unless otherwise modified.
Schools: In-person classes all K-12 schools are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year. Schools should continue distance learning.
Summer camps: Summer camps will be permitted to open effective June 29, 2020. Guidance will be released in the coming days with specific details they must follow to operate.
Travelers: Any person coming into Connecticut by any mode of transportation should self-quarantine for 14 days.
For updates, please visit portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus.
