Reopen News: Long Island businesses gear up for Phase 3 reopening Wednesday

HUNTINGTON, Long Island (WABC) -- Owners of personal care establishments on Long Island like nail salons and spas are getting ready to enter Phase 3 of reopening on Wednesday, while restaurant owners are preparing to offer indoor dining at 50% capacity."We're going to have disposable menus, disposable silverware, just basically everything that we can do to make people feel at ease, more comfortable to be able to come back out and actually sit down again," said Adam Streeter, chef at Hatch restaurant in Huntington.At Christopher's restaurant in Huntington, owner Jack Palladino is organizing the tables to allow for six feet between them. He hopes to be able to seat 25 to 30 people inside.Eyewitness News has found that most restaurants will continue to offer outdoor dining. Palladino said it's nice to have options."To be inside now that it's getting, you know, these hot days to be in the air-conditioning now and get served, that's an even bigger bonus," he said.It's been two weeks since retail stores on Long Island opened for shopping, and many business owners report to Eyewitness News that sales are steady."Business has been really busy," said Ashley Flint, manager at women's clothing store Graffiti in Huntington. "We have a great response so far. People are looking to come back and shop."If business owners have not been in their establishments for more than a month, water quality experts have a warning.Alan Weland, Vice President and General Manager of SUEZ, said when water sits around for long periods, its quality can be seriously affected and can contain harmful bacteria.Weland said building owners of establishments that have been vacant should allow a small amount of water to run from indoor faucets for 30 minutes."That will bring the nice fresh water from the water purveyor into the building and flush out the pipes and get rid of any stagnant water," Weland said.Weland also advised business owners to throw out old ice and run ice makers, dishwashers and coffee machines one time before use. He said any water filters should be replaced before reopening.