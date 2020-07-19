Up Close: Criminal injustice during BLM movement, mail-in ballots

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and New York City Public Advocate Jumanne Williams discussed the controversial bail reform law on how to keep Black youth out of the criminal justice program earlier this year.
In a recent call, Adams said the topic of criminal justice is more important now than ever before.
"The truth has been a downstream tool," he said. "We've been saying 'I Can't breathe' for years."
(Segment 1 is feature above)
The drive to get voters to vote this year is more controversial and more critical than ever before.
Vote.org is the largest non-profit, non-partisan voter registration and get out the vote (GOTV) technology platform in America.
The recent pandemic and racial unrest has created a new focus on voting.
There have been pushbacks from people in Washington that mail-in ballots are a ticket to voter fraud.
Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, says those claims are inaccurate, and the company is reaching out to as many people as possible because every individual has the right to vote.
ABC News Correspondent Adriene Bankert wrote a new book, "Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness That Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone."
Bankert explains how kindness is vital today, especially while working remotely from home.
Segment 2:
Segment 3:
WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address