Repairs underway on Wall Street Charging Bull after vandalism

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Wall Street Charging Bull is being fixed Wednesday after it was damaged back in early September.
Urban Art Project (UAP) New York foundry Polich Tallix is restoring the bull.
"Polich Tallix has a working relationship with Arturo di Modica and have completed some previous pieces for him in the past. Since the repairs are happening now, the exact time it will take to be fixed is not entirely confirmed," Polich Tallix said in a statement.
The bull was damaged in two separate incidents. The most recent, by people taking part in a climate change protest.
Authorities say the protesters surrounded the iconic statue and threw red paint on it to symbolize blood and extinction. Twenty-six people were arrested on the scene.
Previously, a man was arrested on September 7th after attacking the bull with a metal object.
Tevon Varlack, 42, was charged after allegedly leaving several dents and a hole in one of its horns.
He was charged with criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.
