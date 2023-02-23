Eyewitness New Reporter Johny Fernandez remembers fellow reporter shot and killed in Orlando

Johny Fernandez shares his thoughts on the death of Dylan Lyon, the reporter who was shot and killed while at the scene of a crime in Orlando.

Hearing the news hits home for me because I knew Dylan. He was an intern when I worked at WFTV, our ABC affiliate in Orlando.

He was living his dream of working in Orlando - he had his eyes set on Orlando because he wanted to be with his family and friends.

Dylan was ambitious and ready to take on the task of becoming a journalist and he accomplished his goal of working in Orlando.

Dylan was a TV reporter for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando. He was only 24 years old, ambitious, and truly had a passion for journalism and sports.

As an intern, he was eager to learn all the skills to become a great journalist from being an anchor to learning how to edit and write-- anxious to start reporting.

He was always ready to jump on any shift and ride along with my former coworkers and me to cover the story of the day.

During the time of his internship, we worked on getting his demo reel ready for his first job, which he landed in Gainesville, Florida, and just a year ago he started reporting with Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.

Yesterday, he was just doing his job, a job I and other journalists around the country do every day. He was killed while on the job.

Today a community close to my heart is heartbroken.

I'm heartbroken to know that gun violence has once again devastated a place I've called home for many years.

As for Dylan's family, fiancé, and friends, my heart goes out to you.

We are all proud of Dylan. May you rest in peace.

