Residents rescued as flames shoot out of New Jersey apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates has more on the fire at a Fort Lee apartment building.

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Residents were rescued from an apartment building in Fort Lee as flames and smoke poured out of its windows.

The fire was reported Thursday on Edwin Avenue just after 4 p.m. and flames were still pouring out of the building at 6 p.m.

Residents could be seen from NewsCopter 7 using fire escapes on the building to evacuate their apartments.
EMBED More News Videos

Shannon Sohn has more on the apartment complex fire in Fort Lee, NJ.


"I was banging on people's doors begging them to come out and got as many of the elderly out as I could, I didn't even come out with shoes," one resident said who helped her neighbors escape.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread because of the structure of the building. Emergency crews were working to keep the fire from spreading to a building next door.

Firefighters were going door to door to make sure everyone was safely evacuated.

At least three volunteer firefighters have been injured so far but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Officials said the Fort Lee Senior Center will serve as a shelter for residents.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefirefightersapartment fireevacuationFort LeeBergen County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amazon cancels plans to build NYC headquarters
WH: Trump will sign budget deal, declare national emergency
Woman fatally struck by school bus in NYC hit and run
17-year-old fatally stabbed during dispute on NYC sidewalk
Police: Student, 13, gives out marijuana gummies to classmates
2 jurors dismissed in Sarah Stern trial after Facebook post
57-year-old woman struck by, pinned under car while walking dog
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
Show More
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Man caught on camera licking doorbell
'Swiss cheese' bridge repaired after 7 On Your Side investigation
Store forced to close after Kaepernick-related Nike boycott
NY retaining wall collapse prompts building evacuation
More News