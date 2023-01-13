Restaurant Week, Broadway Week return to New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers, get ready for some meals and deals across the city.

New York City Restaurant Week kicks off Tuesday, but the discounts don't end there.

Broadway Week starts on the same day and features 2-for-1 tickets to nearly a dozen shows, including "Take Me Out," "A Beautiful Noise," "Wicked" and more.

After taking in a show, you can grab a bite to eat at one of nearly 500 restaurants across the five boroughs participating in Restaurant Week.

Each spot will have prix-fixe menus featuring two-course lunches or three-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60.

And if that isn't enough, NYC Must See Week also starts Tuesday. It's a chance to get 2-for-1 tickets to some of the city's top attractions, museums and tours.

MoMA, The Museum of Ice Cream, the Metropolitan Opera, various observatories, Circle Line Cruises and the NYC Bagel Tour are just some of the attractions participating.

All three of the special events go through Feb. 12.

