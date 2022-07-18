NYC Restaurant Week begins, this year marks 30th anniversary

It is the 30th anniversary of Restaurant Week and reservations are now available.
NYC Restaurant Week is a bi-annual, flexible program that works with the top chefs and restaurants across the city for lunch and dinner offerings at a fixed rate and pre-selected menu.
Restaurants participating in lunch offer a two-course prix-fixe menu ranging in price from $30, $45, or $60.
It is a free program for restaurants to participate in with all proceeds going directly to the restaurants across the five boroughs.
Restaurant Week takes place from July 18- August 21, so it's actually like restaurant month now!
Make your reservation by visiting NYC's Guide for lunch or dinner at restaurants across the five boroughs.
ALSO READ | With shark bites increasing, what to know if you encounter one while swimming
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube