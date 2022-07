NYC Restaurant Week begins, this year marks 30th anniversary

EMBED >More News Videos An expert tells Eyewitness News what you need to know if you encounter a shark while swimming. Chatee Lans has more

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Foodies rejoice! Monday marks the start of Restaurant Week in New York City!It is the 30th anniversary of Restaurant Week and reservations are now available.NYC Restaurant Week is a bi-annual, flexible program that works with the top chefs and restaurants across the city for lunch and dinner offerings at a fixed rate and pre-selected menu.Restaurants participating in lunch offer a two-course prix-fixe menu ranging in price from $30, $45, or $60.It is a free program for restaurants to participate in with all proceeds going directly to the restaurants across the five boroughs.Restaurant Week takes place from July 18- August 21, so it's actually like restaurant month now!Make your reservation by visiting NYC's Guide for lunch or dinner at restaurants across the five boroughs.----------