New York City Restaurant Week 2023 kicks off today

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Restaurant Week kicks off Monday.
It is actually a month-long event, which runs until August 20th.
About 500 participating restaurants will offer two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at $30.
For a full list of those businesses offering deals, visit nyctourism.com.
