  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New York City Restaurant Week 2023 kicks off today

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, July 24, 2023 3:41PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Restaurant Week kicks off Monday.

It is actually a month-long event, which runs until August 20th.

About 500 participating restaurants will offer two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at $30.

For a full list of those businesses offering deals, visit nyctourism.com.

ALSO READ | Lawsuit: Hospital authorized organs harvested from unidentified, missing woman

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW