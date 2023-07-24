New York City Restaurant Week 2023 kicks off today

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Restaurant Week kicks off Monday.

It is actually a month-long event, which runs until August 20th.

About 500 participating restaurants will offer two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at $30.

For a full list of those businesses offering deals, visit nyctourism.com.

