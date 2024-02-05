Tatiana puts bold Afro-Caribbean stamp on NYC culinary scene

The restaurant is a tribute to chef Kwame Onwuachi's African, Jamaican, and Trinidadian heritage, as well as his upbringing in the Bronx.

Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi is a distinguished restaurant in Lincoln Center featuring dishes that are a fusion of Afro-Caribbean flavors and New York City nostalgia.

Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi is a distinguished restaurant in Lincoln Center featuring dishes that are a fusion of Afro-Caribbean flavors and New York City nostalgia. The restaurant is a tribute to chef Kwame Onwuachi's African, Jamaican, and Trinidadian heritage, as well as his upbringing in the Bronx.

Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi is a distinguished restaurant in Lincoln Center featuring dishes that are a fusion of Afro-Caribbean flavors and New York City nostalgia. The restaurant is a tribute to chef Kwame Onwuachi's African, Jamaican, and Trinidadian heritage, as well as his upbringing in the Bronx.

Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi is a distinguished restaurant in Lincoln Center featuring dishes that are a fusion of Afro-Caribbean flavors and New York City nostalgia. The restaurant is a tribute to chef Kwame Onwuachi's African, Jamaican, and Trinidadian heritage, as well as his upbringing in the Bronx.

LINCOLN CENTER, MANHATTAN -- Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi is a distinguished restaurant in Lincoln Center featuring dishes that are a fusion of Afro-Caribbean flavors and New York City nostalgia.

"Food to me is love. It's nurturing, it's care," said Chef de Cuisine Kmat Newman. "I want people to have a feeling of home. That's what's really important to me about Tatiana."

The restaurant, a tribute to chef Kwame Onwuachis African, Jamaican, and Trinidadian heritage, as well as his upbringing in the Bronx, draws flavors from around the world in a melting pot of culinary traditions, heritage, and culture.

"Tatiana is comprised of people from all different cultural backgrounds. We are all family in a sense. This us, we belong here," said Newman

The restaurant's location in Lincoln Center was once part of the historically Black and Hispanic neighborhood known as San Juan Hill. Tatiana honors the community that shaped part of the fabric of the city.

"To be here doing what we're doing with the cuisine and the team that we have, It is giving back the space to the people that were misplaced from this neighborhood."