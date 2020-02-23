Retired FDNY firefighter dies of 9/11-related cancer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A retired FDNY firefighter whose brother died on 9/11 has died from illness related to the terror attacks.

The FDNY says Daniel Foley died on Saturday from pancreatic cancer related to the rescue efforts at Ground Zero.

Foley and his brother, Thomas, rushed to the World Trade Center on the day of the attacks.

Thomas died that day in the line of duty.

More than 200 FDNY members have died of illnesses related to their service on 9/11 or in the immediate aftermath.

The most common killer of 9/11 first responders has been cancer, but for the first time, researchers are linking high exposure to 9/11 World Trade Center dust with the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease.

