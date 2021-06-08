Retired NYPD officer shot in torso during dispute in Brooklyn has died

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10759228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sources tell Eyewitness News that a worker inside 226 Church Ave called on a retired correction officer and a retired NYPD officer to respond to the location for a drunken individu

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10759433" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> NYPYD officials give an update on the deadly shooting involving a reitred officer in Brooklyn.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10741424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A retired police officer was killed after he was shot in the torso during a confrontation in Brooklyn Monday night, police say.According to NYPD officials, police responded to a 911 call of a dispute involving a gun on Church Avenue and East 3rd Street.They say 57-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the torso and a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm.They were both taken to Maimonides Medical Center.The 57-year-old man, later identified by officials as a retired NYPD officer, was pronounced dead at the hospital.The retired cop was well known in this tight knit community, as a kind of neighborhood watch.According to police, the officer rushed in to help his community when the 33-year-old started threatening an 86-year-old man at a corner pizzeria.They say the retired officer and a 53-year-old retired correction officer confronted the suspect and tried to subdue him."A physical fight ensued. During the fight, the 53-year-old male pulled out his firearm and one round, we believe, was discharged, striking both victims," NYPD Deputy Chief Joseph Gulotta said.The bullet hit the retired officer in the torso, and his neighbors, his friends, rushed over. They were unable to help the man who helped everyone."He sacrificed himself to help others. That's him that's him he sacrificed himself to help others," said Sam Saied, a friend of the retired officer. "His wife came running and she was holding him."A friend told Eyewitness News that the former officer retired a few years ago after working in transit and was a PBA delegate."He's retired, I would say three, maybe four years. Just a swell guy. Continuously grew his hair long so it can be used for people with cancer," said Alan Dubrow, a friend of the officer. "He was just one of those guys. Just a terrific human being."It's unknown what led to the initial argument. The investigation is ongoing.----------