NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Miserable weather hasn't stopped revelers from packing Times Square for New York City's New Year's Eve celebration.
A drenching rain fell Monday on crowds that formed hours before entertainers including Sting and New Kids On The Block were scheduled to perform.
Partygoers were paying up to $10 for plastic ponchos trying to stay dry. But that didn't stop people from smiling and dancing as music played on the sound system while they waited for the evening's main acts.
The weather forced police to scrap plans to fly a drone to help keep watch over the crowd.
But the NYPD had their security plans in place well ahead of the big event as more than two million people were expected to fill Times Square to welcome in 2019.
There are currently no credible threats directed toward New Year's events, specifically, or toward New York City, in general.
Regardless, more than five dozen sanitation trucks and nearly 200 police cars lined up to block intersections leading to the pedestrian areas.
Mass transit was strongly encouraged due to expected heavy traffic delays and parking restrictions.
"When it comes to the safety and protection we provide on New Year's Eve, there will be much the public will see and much the public will not see," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said. "This is going to be one of the most well-policed, best-protected events at one of the safest venues in the entire world."
Officers installed over 200 cement blocks in addition to more permanent metal bollards in and around Times Square.
More than 50 canine teams will survey the crowds on alert for explosive material. These teams will include the newly added German Shepherds and Malinoises.
Those attending the festivities were subjected to multiple screening points. Certain items were prohibited, including backpacks, large bags, umbrellas and alcohol.
As always, police reminded the public: if you see something, say something. Anyone who sees suspicious activity should alert a police officer or call 911. You can also call the NYPD's terrorism hotline at 1-888-NYC-SAFE (1-888-692-7233)
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
