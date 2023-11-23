Rev. Al Sharpton hosts Thanksgiving dinner at National Action Network in Harlem

The Reverend Al Sharpton provided a Thanksgiving dinner to those in need at the National Action Network in Harlem.

HARLEM (WABC) -- Reverend Al Sharpton hosted a Thanksgiving dinner at the National Action Network's House of Justice in Harlem.

"It's nice to know people are thinking about us," said Cynthia Young, a diner.

That's what drew Young to the NAN House of Justice Headquarters on Thanksgiving Day.

"Right now I'm going through a trying time, I'm homeless," Young said.

Community leaders filled plates one by one for those in need.

"Today is about those who are homeless and don't have family to eat with," Sharpton said.

This was one of several stops for Mayor Eric Adams.

"It's Thanksgiving not receiving, all about helping New Yorkers in need," Adams said.

It's a yearly tradition for the city's underserved.

"It's a blessing. It's gotten harder for people, prices are higher," said one woman who comes to the event every year.

She suffers from asthma.

"Today and every day, I'm thankful for life," she said.

"Three years of hardship and tomorrow isn't promised to anybody," Young said.

For this community, they say they have hope.

"God is good because when I can't, there's always another way," Young said.

