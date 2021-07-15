Health & Fitness

Platelet-Rich Plasma Treatment for Hair Loss: Using your own blood to regrow your hair

By Johanna Trupp & Emily Sowa
EMBED <>More Videos

Using your own blood to regrow your hair

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As we age, hair loss becomes inevitable for almost everyone. But for many, it starts at a rapid pace a lot earlier in life.

That's what happened to my friend Mark, who went from a full head of hair to a shaved head before he was 30.

While some men may say it doesn't bother them, that wasn't the case for Mark.

"I always had a full head of hair growing up," he said.

I've known Mark since I was in pre-school, as he's my best friend's older brother and my reading buddy in Kindergarten, and I can contend -- he did in fact have a lot of hair.

From crazy colors to different styles, he was always trying something new. In a way, his hair became a part of his identity, lending itself to his spontaneous personality.

His hair loss came on so suddenly, he felt he was forced to shave it all off.

RELATED | Glam Lab gets bloody with the vampire facial
EMBED More News Videos

Glam Lab tries the bloody and bizarre beauty trend - the Vampire Facial.


He started to wonder if there was a way he could get at least some of his hair back. and I suggested PRP therapy.

PRP stands for Platelet Rich Plasma, which is in your blood and has a lot of growth factors.

PRP therapy is when your blood is drawn to separate that platelet-rich plasma and reinject it where you would like to see regrowth or regeneration.

I had found much success with PRP therapy regenerating collagen after trying the vampire facial and SoMe skincare, but can it reverse baldness?

I was extremely interested to see if it could work to regenerate follicles and regrow hair, and Mark was more than willing to try. So we started a Man Lab episode!

RELATED | Related: Skincare made from your own blood?!
EMBED More News Videos

From face creams and masks to facials, Korean skin-care routines are known to be some of the best in the beauty world. So what is it that sets K-beauty apart?


I've worked with board certified dermatologist, Dr. Sejal Shah, many times before and felt most comfortable handing Mark's head over to her.

So, I brought him down to SmarterSkin Dermatology.

Now, I don't usually give away the spoilers -- but these results were mind blowing.

Mark, much to his delight, has a completely full head of hair again.

You'll have to check out the full episode to see how and why it worked so well, and the possible negatives to the therapy (which unfortunately includes some pain).

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look, and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymanhattanhair stylingblood plasmaabc7 originalsfyi beautyhairstyleshealthhealthy youhairbeautyglam labbeauty productshealthy livingbeauty & lifestyleoriginals
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News