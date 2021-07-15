Platelet-Rich Plasma Treatment for Hair Loss: Using your own blood to regrow your hair

That's what happened to my friend Mark, who went from a full head of hair to a shaved head before he was 30.
While some men may say it doesn't bother them, that wasn't the case for Mark.
"I always had a full head of hair growing up," he said.
I've known Mark since I was in pre-school, as he's my best friend's older brother and my reading buddy in Kindergarten, and I can contend -- he did in fact have a lot of hair.
From crazy colors to different styles, he was always trying something new. In a way, his hair became a part of his identity, lending itself to his spontaneous personality.
His hair loss came on so suddenly, he felt he was forced to shave it all off.
He started to wonder if there was a way he could get at least some of his hair back. and I suggested PRP therapy.
PRP stands for Platelet Rich Plasma, which is in your blood and has a lot of growth factors.
PRP therapy is when your blood is drawn to separate that platelet-rich plasma and reinject it where you would like to see regrowth or regeneration.
I had found much success with PRP therapy regenerating collagen after trying the vampire facial and SoMe skincare, but can it reverse baldness?
I was extremely interested to see if it could work to regenerate follicles and regrow hair, and Mark was more than willing to try. So we started a Man Lab episode!
I've worked with board certified dermatologist, Dr. Sejal Shah, many times before and felt most comfortable handing Mark's head over to her.
So, I brought him down to SmarterSkin Dermatology.
Now, I don't usually give away the spoilers -- but these results were mind blowing.
Mark, much to his delight, has a completely full head of hair again.
You'll have to check out the full episode to see how and why it worked so well, and the possible negatives to the therapy (which unfortunately includes some pain).
