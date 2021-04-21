Reward offered for arrest in bronze turtle theft in Westhampton

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10529076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An angry bird is on the attack in New Jersey and has been swooping in and dive-bombing anyone that ruffles its feathers by getting too close -- but there's a reason why.

WESTHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for whoever stole a 30-pound bronze turtle.The 3-foot turtle sculpture was stolen from the front yard of a home on South Road in Westhampton sometime between March 19 and April 4.The statue has a green and bronze color. It is valued at approximately $800.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information about this incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.The police say all calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.----------