Student born with rare disease pursues passion for art

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- A College of the Mainland student creates art without the use of her hands, instead she uses her mouth.

Reyna Montalvo was born with arthrogryposis multiplex congenital, which causes her joints to be stuck where they are.

"I like to draw art, that's my passion," Montalvo said. "I do everything with my mouth."

Her grandmother said "I know people who cant write very well, much less draw with their mouth,"

Montalvo is pursuing degrees in Visual and Studio Art. The 21-year-old student aspires to be a character designer for a TV show or video games.

