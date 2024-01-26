Ricardo the New Jersey Transit runaway steer hospitalized for infection

Ricardo has been staying at Cornell Large Animal Hospital while he recovers and receives treatment.

Ricardo has been staying at Cornell Large Animal Hospital while he recovers and receives treatment.

Ricardo has been staying at Cornell Large Animal Hospital while he recovers and receives treatment.

Ricardo has been staying at Cornell Large Animal Hospital while he recovers and receives treatment.

SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The steer who captured hearts after escaping a slaughterhouse before making a run for it on New Jersey Transit tracks last month is in the hospital.

A spokesperson for Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue where Ricardo has been staying says the steer has been fighting an infection since Christmas.

Ricardo has been staying at Cornell Large Animal Hospital while he recovers and receives treatment.

He has had several X-rays and ultrasounds and even had a cast put on his leg to help in the healing process as the wound is on a joint.

The sanctuary said he is doing well and return to the sanctuary when he is completely healed.

RELATED | Maplewood high school students draw inspiration from 'Ricardo' the steer in new art show

Toni Yates has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.