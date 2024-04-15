Community mourns 15-year-old girl struck and killed in hit-and-run in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 15-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ridgefield on Sunday night.

It happened at the intersection of Shaler Boulevard and Edgewater Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

The Ridgefield Public Schools superintendent sent a letter to families about the tragic news on Monday, confirming that the victim was a student in the district.

Counseling services were made available for students, faculty and staff who may need assistance.

Police are still working to gather surveillance footage from the area.

Few other details were released.

