Corrections officer injured by inmate at Rikers Island, Department of Corrections says

EAST ELMHURST, New York (WABC) -- A correction officer was injured by a person in custody on Rikers Island Tuesday afternoon.

According to the corrections department, the officer suffered a cut behind the ear around 3 p.m.

The incident occurred at George R. Vierno Center.

The officer was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

"Acts of violence against our officers by noncompliant individuals will not be tolerated. Our thoughts are with the injured officer," said Commissioner Louis Molina. "The person in custody responsible for this senseless act will be rearrested."

