The federal monitor has not said if they will call for an outside authority. Sandra Bookman has details.

Fed monitor expected to rebuke CO commissioner for treatment of incarcerated people on Rikers Island

RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) -- The federal monitor for Rikers Island is expected to deliver a sharp rebuke of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina in court Tuesday over violent and negligent treatment of incarcerated people by jail staff.

Meanwhile, people directly impacted by Rikers gather at Foley Square ahead of the federal court conference to support a federal takeover of the city's jails and to demand Mayor Adams shut down Rikers once and for all.

They planned a march from Foley Square to the federal courthouse at 500 Pearl Street.

The federal monitor has not said if they will call for an outside authority. That will ultimately be up to a judge.

Watchdogs have accused the city of hiding information and avoiding responsibility for problems at Rikers.

ALSO READ Who could replace NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip