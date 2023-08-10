Hearing could result in federal takeover of New York City's Rikers Island

Derick Waller has more on the hearing in federal court that will determine Rikers Island's future.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City should not run its own jail. That is the conclusion from the city agency that conducts oversight of the jail and the U.S. District Attorney.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York will ask a judge to take control away from the Adams Administration at a court hearing Thursday afternoon and hand it over to the feds.

Last month, Williams said Rikers "has been in crisis for years" over several mayors' administrations and leaders of the corrections system and he favors a court-appointed outside authority to take charge of the complex.

"But after eight years of trying every tool in the toolkit, we cannot wait any longer for substantial progress to materialize," he said in a statement, adding that his office would seek to have a court-appointed receivership put in place.

A federal monitor appointed eight years ago revealed the violence and dysfunction is worse today than it was 8 years ago.

City Comptroller Brad Lander just issued a new report revealing that since January of 2022, at least 26 inmates have died while in custody in the city's jails, underscoring the persistent dysfunction, the report says.

The judge on this case seems to agree, writing, "These concerns raise questions as to whether defendants are capable of safe and proper management of the jails."

But some of the mayor's allies on city council disagree.

"The commissioner has done a fine job. Anybody who says otherwise is not seeing this, and is not paying attention to what was here before. The deliberate defunding of the corrections system in this city since the movement to shut it down. They simply stopped repairing the place. They simply stopped taking care of it. This commissioner has changed that and this mayor has changed that," Council Member Kalman Yeger said.

They point out slashings, stabbings and assaults on the staff have decreased but it may not be enough.

The Legal Aid Society in July praised Williams' decision to push for federal oversight saying in a statement, "Too many lives have been lost and damaged due to the city's inability to manage the jails humanely. We look forward to working together to seek the relief necessary to end this culture of brutality."

(Some information from the Associated Press)

RELATED | Inside Rikers: An Eyewitness News investigation

