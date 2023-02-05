Death of Rikers Island inmate deemed 1st of 2023

The city's Department of Corrections says 65-year-old Marvin Pines died on Saturday in the North Infirmary Command.

RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) -- New York City has confirmed the first death on Rikers Island this year.

Pines' cause of death is currently under investigation.

New York's Attorney General and the Department of Investigation will review the incident as it does with all deaths in custody.

Last year alone, 19 people died on Rikers Island, the most in the jail's history.

