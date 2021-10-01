NY Assembly holding hearing on deteriorating conditions at Rikers Island

In the last few months, Rikers has become dangerously overcrowded, filthy, and severely short-staffed with many correction officers simply refusing to show up for work.
More than a dozen inmates have died in custody so far this year, along with more than 12,000 attacks on employees.
"This is a true humanitarian crisis at Rikers Island," Assemblyman David Weprin said. "Over the past few months, my office received some very disturbing correspondence regarding deteriorating conditions, staff shortages, a rise in violence, and many deaths of incarcerated individuals."
The committee is now looking into whether changes in state law are needed.
Meanwhile, survivors of Rikers, impacted families, and lawmakers gathered at City Hall Park to call for immediate action from the state.
Prominent lawmakers have toured the complex recently and reported horrific conditions, and several protests have been held calling for it to be shut down.
"To the officers who didn't show up, left everyone in the lurch, and endangered fellow officers, you should be ashamed of yourself," Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week. "To the union that aided and abetted mass absenteeism, you should be ashamed of yourself, which is why we're bringing a legal action against you."
In 2019, the average monthly number of AWOL officers was 645 a month. But now, that number has climbed to more than 2,000 a month.
De Blasio has promised bonuses for those officers who did show up for work, and he has vowed to punish those who did not.
"We are going to be very, very tough with those who went AWOL," he said. "We are suspending them, and the message is clear. We are not paying people who don't work, and if you are not willing to work, it's time to get out."
Governor Kathy Hochul has vowed a new day was at hand at Rikers, ordering the immediate release of 191 inmates and transferring dozens more.
New York Attorney General Letitia James toured the jail complex along with the district attorneys from the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, and she said her office is examining its legal options.
"For years, Rikers has been plagued by dysfunction, neglect, and violence, and it's clear we've reached a breaking point," she said. "These conditions have led to an unprecedented and devastating number of deaths, and action is desperately needed. I am examining all of my office's legal options to immediately address this dire situation."
