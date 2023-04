Rising sea levels putting more U.S. cities at increased risk of flooding, researchers say

Two recent studies reveal alarming numbers about rising sea levels.

Researchers say the sea level in the southeastern United States and the Gulf of Mexico has risen up to five inches since 2010. That's more than it has in at least 120 years.

It's also more than double the global average.

The situation is putting cities like New Orleans, Miami and Houston at risk of severe storms and catastrophic flooding.

Studies show that rising sea levels have made hurricanes considerably worse.