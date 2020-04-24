Rockland County town celebrates woman's 106th birthday with drive-by parade

NEW CITY, New York (WABC) -- A town in Rockland County took the time to celebrate the momentous birthday of one of their residents.Thursday was Rita McCullagh's 106th birthday.The New City resident was gifted with a birthday drive-by during the afternoon that included local officials and members of the police and fire department.Guests first gathered at the town hall and then drove by McCullagh's home on Woodside Drive while wishing her a happy birthday.----------