NYPD searching for 2 men in separate West Side attacks on women

Janice Yu reports on the two attacks that took place this week on Manhattan's West Side.

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating two separate attacks on women on the West Side of Manhattan, and warning the public to be on alert.

In the first crime, a woman was jogging in Riverside Park when she was sexually assaulted. She says the man tried to rape her.

The victim was jogging on a bike path on Riverside Drive and West 89th Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday when an unknown male on a bike approached her.

The male got off the bike, pushed the 38-year-old victim to the ground and continued to sexually assault her before leaving the location.

The victim was brought to an area hospital by ambulance. She is in stable condition but has minor bruises and scratches on her body.

Authorities say the suspect has been described as a man around 30-40 years old and 5'6" tall with a light complexion.

He was last seen wearing a red sports jersey with a number "40" on the back, riding on a dark colored bike.

Police said a second incident took place at 4:45 a.m. Thursday in the park, but this time at West 59th Street and Riverside Boulevard.

A 33-year-old woman suffered minor cuts and bruises after she told police she was walking through the park when a man approached her and tried to start a conversation.

The suspect then knocked the victim to the ground and touched her before stealing her phone and running away.

The two incidents are not believed to be connected.

The NYPD is expected to talk about the progress of the two investigations in both of these attacks later Friday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Calls are confidential.

