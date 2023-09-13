Moped driver shot in alleged road rage incident in Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man was shot during a road rage incident in Queens Tuesday evening.

The victim was operating a moped when he got into an accident with another vehicle.

Then, one of the occupants of the vehicle, a Mini Cooper, allegedly engaged the victim in an argument. The suspect shot the victim once in the arm.

The driver of the moped was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The two occupants of the Mini Cooper fled the scene and have not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

