"You cut us off!" driver shot during road rage incident on Jackie Robinson Parkway

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Commuters driving on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens witnessed a scary incident of road rage Thursday morning.
A 38-year-old driver was on the Cypress Hill Street exit ramp of the parkway around 5:45 a.m. when another car pulled up beside them.
A passenger shouted "you cut us off" before multiple shots were fired, according to police.
The driver was grazed by a bullet in the back and was treated at the scene.
The suspects fled back onto the Jackie Robinson Parkway in a white Acura with Pennsylvania license plates.
No arrests have been made.
