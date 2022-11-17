  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

"You cut us off!" driver shot during road rage incident on Jackie Robinson Parkway

WABC logo
Thursday, November 17, 2022 1:46PM
EMBED <>More Videos

A passenger shouted "you cut us off" before multiple shots were fired, according to police.

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Commuters driving on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens witnessed a scary incident of road rage Thursday morning.

A 38-year-old driver was on the Cypress Hill Street exit ramp of the parkway around 5:45 a.m. when another car pulled up beside them.

A passenger shouted "you cut us off" before multiple shots were fired, according to police.

The driver was grazed by a bullet in the back and was treated at the scene.

The suspects fled back onto the Jackie Robinson Parkway in a white Acura with Pennsylvania license plates.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.