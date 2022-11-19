Police seek suspect accused of violently robbing 77-year-old in the Bronx

An elderly woman in the Bronx had her purse stolen by a suspect and, in the incident, was thrown to the ground.

Police have released video footage of a brutal attack and robbery in the Bronx.

At around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a 77-year-old woman was grabbed from behind while in her apartment building in the Norwood section.

The suspect yanked the woman's purse so violently that the victim went flying onto the ground.

When she fell, the woman hit her head, but she is expected to recover.

The woman allegedly had $125 in the purse.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing as police continue to search for the attacker.

