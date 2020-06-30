Texas store clerk killed robber who shot at him over counterfeit $20, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- A suspected robber is dead after trying to pass a $20 counterfeit bill at a Houston food store, police say.

Houston Police Department said officers responded to a robbery in progress call around 10 p.m. Monday at the Super Qwik Food Mart.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already been shot.

Investigators determined the suspect tried to buy something with a counterfeit $20 bill. When the store clerk told the suspect the money was no good, the suspect pulled out his gun and opened fire.

The store clerk responded by also pulling out a gun and returning fire.

The store clerk was not injured and does not face any criminal charges at this time.

The suspect was taken the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

There were no other customers inside the store at the time of the shooting.
