Woman arrested in connection to suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro's grandson

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, has died, his mother announced on social media.

NEW YORK -- A woman was arrested Thursday night in connection to the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson, ABC News has learned.

Sofia Haley Marks, who is allegedly known as the "Percocet Princess," is believed to have sold drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez prior to his death July 2 in Lower Manhattan.

Detectives have been investigating the case as a possible overdose, although an official cause of death has not been determined.

Marks, 20, was taken into custody on federal drug distribution charges and is expected in federal court Friday.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the New York Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was also an actor. He appeared, along with his mother, in the 2018 film "A Star Is Born," starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. His other acting credits include "The Collection" in 2005 and Cabaret Maxime in 2018 according to IMDB.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.