Robert Downey Jr gives away eco-modified dream cars from his personal collection for charity

Actor Robert Downey Jr is giving away six eco-modified dream cars from his personal collection to raise funds for his charity, FootPrint Coalition.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Six lucky winners will receive one of Robert Downey Jr's personal automotive beauties that were converted to drive pollution-free to promote the future of automotive technology.

"Robert really is a visionary," said Chris Mazzilli, owner of Dream Car Restorations who worked with Downey on the car modifications. "In the initial conversation I had with him about modifying the cars, he said I want to modify them in an eco-friendly way and then I want to sell them to fund my charity, and do a big sweepstakes."

"If I was to win any of those cars I'm pretty sure everyone who stop me to ask what is this," said Simona Dimov a guest at the Los Angeles Auto Show, where the cars were displayed. "I feel like it's just so awesome that he's giving away these cars. And he's not just giving them away, but all of this money goes to charity for a greener planet.

To enter the sweepstakes and learn more, including deadlines, go to: https://rdjdreamcars.com/