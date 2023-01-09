Sex abuse trial of former Columbia University gynecologist underway

Robert Hadden "abused his position of power to assault patient after patient, year after year," a federal prosecutor said. Shirleen Allicot reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Opening statements got underway Monday in the trial of a former Columbia University gynecologist accused of sexually abusing patients, including a minor, two of whom were pregnant, and Evelyn Yang, wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Dr. Robert Hadden, 64, pleaded not guilty in September 2020 to six counts of enticing and inducing victims to his medical offices and subjecting them to unlawful sexual abuse.

Federal prosecutors alleged Hadden also assaulted "dozens of female patients, including multiple minors" between 1993 and 2012.

Each of the federal charges against Hadden carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutor Paul Monteleone said Hadden "abused his position of power to assault patient after patient, year after year."

Monteleone said the abuse occurred while Hadden was "pretending" to medically examine his patients' "most private parts."

"They trusted him," Monteleone said. "All along, the defendant was motivated not by his patients' medical needs but by his own sexual desires."

Hadden pleaded guilty in state court seven years ago to abusing two women as part of a deal with the Manhattan District Attorney's office so defense attorney Deirdre van Dornum asked "Why are we here?"

Hadden is charged in federal court with inducing four women into crossing state lines for the purposes of sexually abusing them.

The defense called it a "technical crime" and insisted to the jury Hadden is not guilty of it.

"The question is not whether inappropriate activity or sexual abuse happened," van Dornum said. "I have to ask you to put aside your feelings about the sex abuse Mr. Hadden has already pleaded guilty to."

ALSO READ | Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals on strike after negotiations fail

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.