Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources tell ABC News

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump's brother was admitted to the hospital in New York City, ABC News learned Friday.Robert Trump, the president's youngest brother, was described as "very ill," according to sources. The details of his condition are unknown.Trump is expected to visit his brother, ABC News has learned. He's already scheduled to visit his nearby country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday and deliver remarks to the City of New York Police Benevolent Association.White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the hospitalization to ABC News, adding that the president and his brother "have a very good relationship" and that the president would be providing more details later.