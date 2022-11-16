Roadway named after Tuskegee Airman Colonel Lawrence Roberts at Newark Liberty International Airport

Tuskegee Airman Colonel Lawrence Roberts will be honored with a roadway named after him at Newark Liberty Airport.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Tuskegee Airman Colonel Lawrence Roberts, father of Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, will be honored on Wednesday.

A new roadway servicing Newark Liberty International Airport's new Terminal A will be named 'Colonel Roberts Road', a tribute to the honorable New Jersey native.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the roadway's new name will feature a presentation by Port Authority officials to Robin Roberts in honor of her father. Colonel Roberts died in 2004.

The airport had a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new $2.7 billion terminal itself on Tuesday, after four years of construction.

